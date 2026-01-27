Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 68,644 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,644 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Equitable worth $21,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equitable by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $323,543.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,845.95. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,185,935.60. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 203,770 shares of company stock worth $9,462,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

