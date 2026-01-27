Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,602 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.97.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.5%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

