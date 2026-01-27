Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 413,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.