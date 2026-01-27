Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,388 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 39,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Rivian Automotive worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 730,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,306. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $279,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,115,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,800.27. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 172,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.3%

RIVN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

