iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 8627952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 393.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,085,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,985 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,378.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,905,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,373,000 after buying an additional 1,828,566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,066.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,677,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,030,000 after buying an additional 1,637,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after buying an additional 142,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

