Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$76.63 and last traded at C$75.49, with a volume of 25809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.5209386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

