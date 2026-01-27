Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 56.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1%

Zoetis stock opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.