Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.1818.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $221.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $222.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $533.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
