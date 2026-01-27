J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 62,723 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,723 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 172,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ABBV opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a PE ratio of 167.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.