SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 237.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 823.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 310.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $625,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,767.83. This represents a 34.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

