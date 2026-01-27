VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.58 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.84% and a negative net margin of 6,425.19%. On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

