Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,153.30. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,045.50. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,100 in the last three months. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,896,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 74,992 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 857,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

