Littelfuse (LFUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $583.5320 million for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $290.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.00. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $307.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,453.50. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,251.21. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,025. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 96.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $461,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

