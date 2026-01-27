KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. KANZHUN has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in KANZHUN by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 7.7% in the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KANZHUN by 25.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

