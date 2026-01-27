Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from £202 to £190. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flutter Entertainment traded as low as £127.60 and last traded at £128.45, with a volume of 96340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £129.90.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £224.60.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
