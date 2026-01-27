Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

TENB stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tenable has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 40.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.2% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

