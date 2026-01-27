Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full?service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company’s primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

