Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seneca Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit?based products. The company’s core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit?based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private?label products.
Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.
