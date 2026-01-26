Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 41449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAI

Haivision Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.02 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2613948 earnings per share for the current year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware, and services. Its geographical segments are Canada, International, and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.