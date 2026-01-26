Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Should You Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 31.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,412,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 287,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

