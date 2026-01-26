Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 2820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.2460.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

