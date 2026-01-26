Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3060622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.11.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
