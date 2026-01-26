Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 802,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,039,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lightbridge Trading Down 9.3%

The firm has a market cap of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $30,135.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,553 shares in the company, valued at $642,824.91. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,537 shares of company stock worth $151,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 60.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 853.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company’s core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

See Also

