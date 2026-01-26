Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $8.18. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 183 shares traded.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a Hong Kong?based dry bulk shipping company specializing in the transportation of raw materials such as coal, iron ore, grain, steel products and cement. The company operates a modern fleet of Handysize and Supramax vessels that range in size from approximately 25,000 to 63,000 deadweight tonnes, offering flexibility to serve both major bulk trades and smaller regional ports. Its core services include spot and period charters, tailored voyage planning, and cargo handling solutions designed to meet the logistical needs of commodity producers, traders and end?users around the world.

Founded in the late 1980s, Pacific Basin has grown into one of the largest owners and operators of Handysize vessels globally.

