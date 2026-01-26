East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

East Side Games Group Stock Down 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. East Side Games Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of C$20.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that East Side Games Group Inc. will post 0.1166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more. It generates revenue through in-app purchases (IAP) from the sale of in-game virtual items that enhance the gameplaying experience, and through in-game advertising.

