Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.6550, with a volume of 2988707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- A month before the crash
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.