GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.4510. Approximately 2,246,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,632,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Macquarie set a $46.70 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.51. GDS had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 49.60%.The business had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,845,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in GDS by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 537,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 147,028 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,073 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

