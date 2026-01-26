Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 768986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.84, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

