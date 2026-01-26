JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

JC Decaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
JC Decaux Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.
JC Decaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SA, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker JCDXF, is a leading global outdoor advertising company headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Established in 1964, the company specializes in street furniture, transport advertising, large-format billboards and digital solutions. Its portfolio ranges from bus shelters and newsstands to airport and metro advertising, reflecting a comprehensive approach to out-of-home (OOH) media.
The company’s core business activities include the design, installation and maintenance of street furniture such as bus shelters, public benches and public bicycle systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JC Decaux
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
Receive News & Ratings for JC Decaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JC Decaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.