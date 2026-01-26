Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) dropped 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 2,622,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,067,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

