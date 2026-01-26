Head-To-Head Survey: Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) vs. BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI)

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Assa Abloy and BlackRidge Technology International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assa Abloy 0 3 1 1 2.60 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given BlackRidge Technology International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRidge Technology International is more favorable than Assa Abloy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assa Abloy $14.20 billion N/A $1.48 billion $0.71 28.35 BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Assa Abloy and BlackRidge Technology International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assa Abloy has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares Assa Abloy and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assa Abloy 9.57% 14.24% 6.70% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Assa Abloy beats BlackRidge Technology International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About BlackRidge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

