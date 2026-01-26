Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) versus Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Head to Head Contrast

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication 5.46% 11.60% 7.92% Superior Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Superior Energy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $166.77 million 1.16 $14.74 million $0.55 21.99 Superior Energy Services $919.42 million 0.00 $175.02 million $6.73 0.02

Superior Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Island Fabrication, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Island Fabrication and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 1 0 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works. It also fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components. In addition, the company fabricates newbuild marine vessels and provides marine repair and maintenance services. The company serves international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, and power operators; and engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Superior Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.