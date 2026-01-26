Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $43.5560. 241,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 583,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IDR

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 11.6%

The firm has a market cap of $643.40 million, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 27.82%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In other news, Director Richard Scott Beaven sold 2,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $69,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,183 shares in the company, valued at $387,379.12. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $834,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,941,858.16. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,206,880. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.