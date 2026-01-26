Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.1075 and last traded at $9.1075. 645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.4420.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Tele2 from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

