Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.27 and last traded at $74.2910, with a volume of 30734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.