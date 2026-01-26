Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2026

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.27 and last traded at $74.2910, with a volume of 30734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.