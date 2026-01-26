SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $177.69 and last traded at $177.76, with a volume of 1170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.79.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 55,112 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,907,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

