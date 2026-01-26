Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$67.89 and last traded at C$67.83, with a volume of 52757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.28.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada All Cap Domestic Index the Index or the Benchmark. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large, midand small capitalization companies. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

