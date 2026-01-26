Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $151.46, but opened at $144.30. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $143.9420, with a volume of 5,854 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $276,471.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,287.69. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,907. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,073,528. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 189.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.