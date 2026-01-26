Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.87, but opened at $60.28. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $60.9450, with a volume of 4,307 shares trading hands.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $80,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,646.24. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

