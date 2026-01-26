Monster Beverage (MNST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2026 – Monster Beverage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

1/16/2026 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2026 – Monster Beverage had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/14/2026 – Monster Beverage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

1/8/2026 – Monster Beverage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/8/2026 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Monster Beverage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

1/5/2026 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

12/22/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

12/12/2025 – Monster Beverage was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

12/3/2025 – Monster Beverage was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

12/3/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

12/3/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Monster Beverage had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

12/1/2025 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,368.09. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 274,981 shares of company stock worth $20,138,516 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

