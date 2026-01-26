Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$235.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KXS. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bankshares set a C$240.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Kinaxis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$224.00.

Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,533. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$146.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.32.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$187.41 million for the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kushan Krishna Surana sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.41, for a total transaction of C$39,385.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,370.79. This trade represents a 92.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

