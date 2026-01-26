Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given a C$2,200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) received a C$2,200.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,750.00.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of C$17.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
