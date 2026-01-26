DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

CWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,575. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $456.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.45%.The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 308,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 418.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 192.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

