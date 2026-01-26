AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $152.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded AECOM from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. National Bank Financial started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 84,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AECOM by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,110,000 after buying an additional 2,162,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 79.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,361,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,879,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

