Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Posts Earnings Results

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Orosur Mining Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of Orosur Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.53. 38,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,640. Orosur Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc, trading under OTCMKTS:OROXF, is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and production company with a focus on Latin America. The company’s assets are concentrated in Uruguay and Colombia and comprise a combination of operating mines and exploration-stage projects. Orosur’s integrated strategy encompasses the acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties, with an emphasis on gold and silver deposits.

The company’s flagship operation was the Santa Ana mine in Uruguay, an open-pit, heap-leach facility that began producing gold and silver in 2007.

