Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,174.61.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,065.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,057.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $881.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

