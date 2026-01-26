Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,174.61.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,065.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,057.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $881.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

