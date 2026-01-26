Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,674 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the average daily volume of 1,320 call options.

FXY traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 174,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.60 million, a P/E ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $57.74 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXY. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Trust holds Japanese Yen and, from time to time, issues Baskets in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with redemptions of Baskets.

