Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Price

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

MKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $3,371,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,639,161.66. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,635,824. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

