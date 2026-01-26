JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $50.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRNS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 544,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.56. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.